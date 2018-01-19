Roy Halladay’s Autopsy Finds Traces of Morphine

Autopsy results released exclusively by TMZ on Friday show the former baseball player Roy Halladay had morphine in his system at his time of death.

Halladay, who played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 1998-2003, died in a single-passenger plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico this past November. The news agency reports Halladay tested positive for zolpidem (Ambien), morphine and amphetamines in his toxicology report.

“One source familiar with the autopsy tells us he results are consistent with someone who uses [prescription] medication,” TMZ reported.

The report noted that the morphine found in his system could have been caused by using heroin, but TMZ claims to have sources that say Halladay was never known for using the addictive drug.

At the time of his death, Halladay suffered a subdural hemorrhage, fractured ribs, a fractured leg and injuries in the liver, lung and spleen. He was the only person on the ICON A5 light-sport plane when it crashed.

As a MLB pitcher, Halladay was named to the MLB All-Star team eight times, won the Cy Young Award twice and is the only pitcher in league history to throw two no-hitters in the postseason.

“Our family is heartbroken in confirming that Roy passed away in a plane crash Tuesday afternoon,” Halladay’s family said in a statement on Nov. 9. “While many will remember him for his success as a major league pitcher, we remember him as an amazing father, loving husband and loyal friend.

“Roy grew up with a passion for planes and always had the goal of becoming a pilot. Since retiring from baseball, he has been actively studying, accumulating the required flight hours and obtaining multiple pilot certifications and licenses. Just as he was known for his work ethic in baseball, he was also widely respected by those who knew him in the aviation community for his hard work, attention to detail and dedication to safety while flying. He treated his passion for aviation with the same joy and enthusiasm as he did his love for baseball.”