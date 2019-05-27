Rod Bramblett, Voice of Auburn Tigers, and Wife Paula Die in Car Accident

Sportscaster Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, passed away in a tragic car accident on Saturday and the Auburn Tigers are mourning.

Bramblett was known as the voice of the Auburn Tigers for his dedicated narration of their games. On Saturday evening, he and his wife were involved in a crash on the Shug Jordan Parkway that ultimately led to their deaths. According to a report by OA News, the couple was driving an SUV when they were rear-ended by another large vehicle.

The collision took place at the intersection of Samford Avenue. The Brambletts passed away soon after, having sustained serious injuries in the crash. The Auburn Tigers’ social media pages kept fans informed on their status over the weekend.

The Auburn Family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BiynTWHcIx — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) May 26, 2019



Bramblett was synonymous with the Auburn athletics program, having narrated their games over the radio for years. He and Paula were also active members in the Auburn community, and that community was devastated by their sudden loss on Saturday.

“No words can properly describe our sadness,” wrote SMU’s Rhett Lashlee. “Rod Bramblett was always so good to me and he loved Auburn, treated everyone with respect and made us all better. We will miss Rod and Paula dearly. Our hearts and prayers are with Shelby, Josh [and] the Auburn Family.”

“What terrible news!” added Syracuse University’s Matt Park. “We last saw Rod in Salt Lake City, just after Auburn’s first round tournament win. He was a class act and War Eagle through and through. Prayers for the Bramblett and Tiger families.”

“Unbelievably sad news. Rod came on with us many times and was one of the great guys we ever talked to,” tweeted radio host John Michaels. “He was one of the great voices in college football. Condolences to the Bramblett and Auburn family.”

The Brambletts are survived by two children, a daughter named Shelby and a son named Joshua. Shelby is a sophomore at Auburn University, while Joshua is entering 10th grade at Auburn high school. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help them cope with the financial strain of their loss.

On Sunday night, Auburn Athletics announced that a memorial service for the Brambletts will take place in the arena on Thursday night. The event will be “celebrating the lives of Rod and Paula Bramblett” and will have visitation hours from noon until 2 p.m. The service itself — officiated by Rev. Dr. George Mathison — begins at 2 p.m.