Robin Roberts Breaks Down in Tears on 'GMA' Over Cancer Research News

ABC News anchor Robin Roberts was brought to tears on Thursday while reporting on a new cancer treatment breakthrough. The story was about a new means of helping cancer patients find donors for blood stem cell transplants – something that Roberts herself had to deal with during her own cancer battle and subsequent health issues. She shed tears thinking of families who will not have to worry as much as she did.

Roberts presented this story along with Good Morning America co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer. They explained how patients previously had to find a near perfect match for a blood stem cell transplant. This was a particular issue for people of color, but this new breakthrough more than doubles their chances of finding a match. They illustrated the effects with the real-life story of a girl who recently survived a cancer diagnosis that would have been much more dangerous beforehand. Roberts explained how broadening the list of potential donors can be so helpful – and can improve the mindsets of patients and their families as well.

"One of the most crucial things about this research is that not needing a fully matched donor helps address the ethnic disparities in getting that crucial transplant, because I remember..." Roberts said, trailing off. Tears filled her eyes as she related this to her own story, remembering that her sister was a "perfect match" for her. She said: "There was no one for me. So, if my sister had not been the match... Now, 10 years later, it's amazing. I just know the families, it gives them hope."

Roberts was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer in 2007. She underwent surgery that year and followed that up with a brutal gauntlet of chemotherapy treatments over the next few months. Roberts was then diagnosed with a bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in 2012. She needed a bone marrow transplant, and a four-month leave of absence from work. On the day that Roberts went public with her illness, the National Marrow Donor Program reportedly saw an 1,800 percent spike in donations. Roberts won a Peabody Award for the way she reported on her own disease in a way that reached the public and made inspired real change.

Roberts has continued to take the lead on many of ABC News' reports on cancer research over the years. She is lauded by other survivors and advocates for her compassionate reporting and her ability to blend the personal with meaningful work. She co-hosts Good Morning America on weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.