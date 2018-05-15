Robert Kraft’s Girlfriend Ricki Lander Shares Photo of Baby Girl

Ricki Lander may play coy when it comes to much of her personal life, but the girlfriend of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is finally publicly showing off her “beautiful little angel” baby girl for the first time.

The 38-year-old made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed she gave birth to a baby daughter last fall whose biological father is not her longtime boyfriend Kraft.

Lander didn’t mention the 76-year-old by name in the Instagram photo she shared on Mother’s Day, but she made it clear she is overjoyed by motherhood.

“This year has been overflowing with love, light and blessings. A beautiful little angel came into our lives. She has brought more love and joy than I ever could have imagined. I love you so much little one…Thank you for choosing me as your mommy!” Lander wrote alongside a photo of herself and her daughter.

Lander and Kraft have been dating for five years. A rep for Kraft confirmed to PEOPLE in March that he is not the father, but that he does support both Lander and the baby.

A spokesperson for Kraft said in a statement earlier this year, “Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby. While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”

Though he’s not the baby’s father, Kraft seems to be supportive of Lander’s newfound motherhood status. He reportedly splits his time between his home in Boston and Los Angeles, where Lander lives in a house he owns.

According to the New York Post, sources said earlier this year that Kraft is “taking full care of Ricki and the baby.”

The two have been seen publicly together recently at the 2018 Met Gala, and before that at the Grammys and the NBA All-Star Game, all three of which they attended together.

The Patriots owner was previously married to Myra Kraft, who died in 2011 at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer. He has four adult sons with Myra.

PEOPLE reports that many of Kraft’s friends and family were surprised when he moved on after Myra’s death. A source said, “He was devoted to his late wife and loved her so much and was devastated by her death so people find his new relationship with this woman who is so much younger to be surprising.”

The insider also told the magazine that the baby news was kept “secret.”

In a 2013 interview with the Boston Globe, Kraft admitted he was lonely after his wife’s death.

“I sort of feel robbed,” Kraft said of losing his wife after 48 years of marriage. “I try to stay very busy, I basically work seven days a week. I try to do new things, to meet new people.”

Though he didn’t directly address his then-fairly new relationship with Lander, Kraft told The Globe, “I tell you, I would never sit in judgment of anyone, as long as they’re good folks. I would never judge their life because it’s important to know their feelings.”