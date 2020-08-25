RNC 2020: Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech Has Both Sides of the Aisle Talking
Monday marked the beginning of the Republican National Convention. In addition to lawmakers such as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise issuing some remarks during the event, President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also spoke on the opening night of the four-day event. Judging by the array of social media posts about the convention and, in particular, Trump Jr.'s speech, Americans had plenty to say about his message.
Hours before the convention officially kicked off, Trump was formally nominated as the Republican nominee for the presidency. Delegates gathered in North Carolina to nominate the president for a second term. The president even made a surprise appearance shortly after he received the requisite amount of delegates needed to clinch the nomination. During his presentation, he stressed the importance of the upcoming election and took aim at his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the Democratic nominee for the presidency. "This is the most important election in the history of our country," Trump said. "This is the biggest."
Naturally, Trump Jr. expressed similar sentiments in his own speech at the RNC as he voiced his support for his father. In turn, social media users expressed their own thoughts about what the president's son had to say.
Sharing Their Thoughts
.@DonaldJTrumpJr says “Republican Party is open to all...” except transgender, black, LGBT, women, disabled... your daddy has shown us ALL that aren’t welcomed! #RNC2020 #RNChaos— Stan Tampa (@stan_tampa) August 25, 2020
Standing Ovation
I just gave @DonaldJTrumpJr a standing ovation. In my living room.#RNCConvention #RNC2020— Karlyn Borysenko - on Parler/Minds/Gab @Karlyn (@DrKarlynB) August 25, 2020
Confused
"Our party is open to everyone. It starts by rejecting those who.." - @DonaldJTrumpJr
Maybe he doesn't understand the definition of "everyone"? #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/8rSy82ghAh— Brad B. (@AFBaylorBear) August 25, 2020
Really?
Donald Trump jr is telling me about the American dream? Have a rich family?— Ev Corwin (@e7vc) August 25, 2020
Blown Away
Wow! Blown away by @DonaldJTrumpJr 🔥🔥 Brilliant Speech
“It’s a choice between:
church, school, work
VS
rioting, looting, violence”
So true. The choice couldn’t be clearer. Choose life #RNC2020— Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) August 25, 2020
Giving Him Props
Donald trump jr. Just killed that! And i never liked him lol— Chris Barile (@SportsDrTv) August 25, 2020
Weighing In
My brain physically hurts from hearing Human Hairy Thumb @DonaldJTrumpJr talk about his privilege and how Donald Trump wants to help the inner city kids so they have the choice to choose better schools 🥴🥴🥴— sabor de soledad ☄️ (@cookiesNappljuz) August 25, 2020