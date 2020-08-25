RNC 2020: Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech Has Both Sides of the Aisle Talking

Monday marked the beginning of the Republican National Convention. In addition to lawmakers such as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise issuing some remarks during the event, President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also spoke on the opening night of the four-day event. Judging by the array of social media posts about the convention and, in particular, Trump Jr.'s speech, Americans had plenty to say about his message.

Hours before the convention officially kicked off, Trump was formally nominated as the Republican nominee for the presidency. Delegates gathered in North Carolina to nominate the president for a second term. The president even made a surprise appearance shortly after he received the requisite amount of delegates needed to clinch the nomination. During his presentation, he stressed the importance of the upcoming election and took aim at his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the Democratic nominee for the presidency. "This is the most important election in the history of our country," Trump said. "This is the biggest."

Naturally, Trump Jr. expressed similar sentiments in his own speech at the RNC as he voiced his support for his father. In turn, social media users expressed their own thoughts about what the president's son had to say.