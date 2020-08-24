RNC Night 1: Donald Trump Jr. and Nikki Haley Among Tonight's Speakers

✖

The Republican National Convention is set to kick off on Monday. On the first night of the event, several prominent figures will take to the stage in order to issue remarks about the future of the party and the upcoming presidential election. According to CNBC, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., are amongst the list of speakers who are expected to be a part of this event.

There will be different themes for each day of the four-day RNC. On Monday, the theme is "Land of Promise," which, according to the Trump campaign, is meant to represent the promises that the president has kept since he originally ran for the position. In addition to Trump Jr. and Haley, several others are due to speak including House Republican Whip Steve Scalise and Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who also serves as a Trump campaign fundraiser. Additionally, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who went viral in June for pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protestors, will speak at the event on Monday.

The convention was originally scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, but Trump later moved the assembly to Jacksonville, Florida due to North Carolina's coronavirus restrictions. But, because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Florida, Trump canceled all of the events in Jacksonville. In a similar fashion to the DNC, speakers will appear from multiple locations across the country as they deliver their remarks virtually. Although, delegates did still meet up in Charlotte in order to officially nominate Trump as the Republican nominee for the presidency.

On Monday, Trump was officially nominated for a second term alongside Vice President Mike Pence, per USA Today. As the publication noted, the president made a surprise appearance at the convention shortly after he reached the requisite amount of delegates needed for the nomination. He delivered several remarks during his appearance, taking aim at both Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the presidency, and mail-in ballots. "This is the most important election in the history of our country," Trump said. "This is the biggest." It will still be a few days until he officially accepts the nomination, as he will do so on Thursday at the White House. Even though it will be some time before he formally accepts the nod, the Trump campaign has said that the president will be visible throughout the convention.