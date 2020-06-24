Rhode Island's Possible Name Change Over Implications of Slavery Sparks Vibrant Response From Social Media

Rhode Island has started the process of changing its full name, the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, due to its slavery connotations, sparking a fierce and vibrant response from social media users both from the Ocean State and across the nation. Discussion across Twitter was sparked on Monday after Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order to officially shorten the name to "Rhode Island" on government documents and also put forward a bill to alter the name entirely.

In the order, Raimondo wrote that "many of the State's residents find it painful that a word so closely associated with slavery should appear in the official name of the State," according to CBS News. She promised to do "everything in our power to ensure that all communities can take pride in our state." For an official and permanent name change to occur, voters will need to vote to amend the Rhode Island Constitution in November.

News of the possible name change shook social media. As the first reports began to surface, "Rhode Island" became a trending term on Twitter, with many social media users voicing their support for or against the possible change, while others simply stated their shock at the knowledge Rhode Island had a much longer name. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say.