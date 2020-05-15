Some Restaurants Adding 'COVID-19' Surcharge to Bills, Dividing Customers

As restaurants begin reopening, some have begun adding coronavirus surcharges to make up for the loss of revenue while they were forced to close their dining rooms. The move has shocked and divided customers, some of whom can understand the reasoning but are not happy about it. One Michigan restaurant owner admitted the extra charge was to help pay his bills.

Goog's Pub & Grub, a popular burger joint in Holland, Michigan, added a $1 per meal "COVID Charge" to orders. "We're just trying to pay the bills so we can stay open until this is over," owner Brad White told Fox 17. He said it could help make up for the loss of foot traffic and alcohol sales lost during the shut-down, and it was impossible to make that up just through offering take-out.

"Takeout averages about 82 cents more per meal just to put that meal out cause you’re not just putting it on a plate or tray and washing that again. It’s the silverware, the boxes," White explained, adding that the costs of burgers has only continued to climb as meat shortages become a concern. "When this started, we were running about $50 for a case of burgers and then it was up to $55, $62, $66, $72 last week and they just told me next week it’ll probably be up to $88 a case, so almost double what we were paying."