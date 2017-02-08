Reese Witherspoon Shares Glam Snap Ahead of ‘Big Little Lies’ Premiere

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Reese Witherspoon’s new show, Big Little Lies, hits screens everywhere Feb. 19, and the actress has been sharing her excitement with fans for weeks. The star continued to share her journey before the show’s premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday night, posting a snapshot of herself in her red carpet look for the evening to social media.

“Off to the red carpet!” she wrote, tagging her hair and makeup team, stylist, jewelry giant Tiffany & Co. and designer Elie Saab.

Witherspoon sported a long-sleeved beaded mini dress for the event, showing off her toned legs and accenting the look with simple black pumps and a low bun. Also in attendance at the premiere were Witherspoon’s co-stars, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley, and her look-alike daughter, 17-year-old Ava.

On the carpet, Witherspoon spoke to Entertainment Tonight to share her excitement about the show, which is based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

“I got nervous today, I don’t normally get nervous but I’m just so excited and it is such a passion project for me,” she said. “Nicole [Kidman] and I worked so hard to get this book to the screen and put together this cast and find the director and the writer, so it’s just exciting to see the fruits of all that come here and see people excited about it.”

Big Little Lies premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 on HBO, and for more on Witherspoon’s glam style, check out her Womanista Approved picks!

Off to the red carpet! 💋 #PremiereReady ✨ #BigLittleLies #HBO

🌟 The premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies last night, attended by Nicole, Reese Witherspoon and all the other stars of BLL.#February19th #HBO

