Record Setting ICE Raid Sees 680 Undocumented Immigrants Arrested Across Mississippi

A recent record setting ICE raid saw 680 undocumented immigrants arrested across the state of Mississippi. CNN reports that the sweeping arrests took place this week, and saw the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement organization take workers from multiple food processing plants into custody. The collective raids were executed by special agents from Homeland Security Investigations.

“Today, through the hard work of these men and women, we are once again becoming a nation of laws,” US Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst said in a statement.

“These are not new laws, nor is the enforcement of them new,” acting ICE director Matt Albence added. “The arrests today were the result of a year-long criminal investigation. And the arrests and warrants that were executed today are just another step in that investigation.”

Children of those who were arrested in the #ICEraids are left alone in the streets crying for help. Don’t look away. pic.twitter.com/1iMLVFz8of — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 8, 2019

Notably ICE has been under heavy public scrutiny lately, with many criticizing the department for its methods, specifically related to the children that the raids leave behind when the parents are detained.

“Funny how ICE is doing all these raids because of immigration. All I see the focus on is LATINOS (Mexicans),” one person tweeted. “What about all the other immigrant people in this country?”

“ICE arrested 680 mostly Latinx folks from various food processing plants in Mississippi today, in the wake of the El Paso shooting that also targeted Latinx communities. This is traumatic on so many levels,” another Twitter user said.

Children of those arrested in Wednesday’s #ICE raids near Forest, MS. are being put up in a local gym tonight by neighbors/strangers. Many are left scared & crying after coming home from school & being locked out without their parents. Donated food & drinks are being provided. pic.twitter.com/d2juMdK1Vj — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) August 8, 2019

“I guarantee you that every single person arrested in today’s ICE raids at Mississippi agricultural processing plants works harder on the days they’re sick or tired or in pain than Donald Trump ever has in his entire coddled, cowardly, racist idiot life,” actress Martha Kelly said in a heated tweet.

“These ICE raids are designed to tear families apart, spread fear, and terrorize communities. These children went to daycare and are now returning home without their parents because Trump wants to play politics with their lives,” presidential hopeful Kamala Harris added.

At a Mississippi school, the children and family members of immigrants plucked out of their workplaces by federal agents in today’s historic #ICEraids weep, unsure when or if they’ll see their loved ones again. Their back to school week. Shared with permission from Miriam Sanchez pic.twitter.com/0vr3CEWPTj — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) August 7, 2019

Reportedly, the children of the detained undocumented immigrants who do not have other family are being held at a gym and watched over by friends and neighbors.