‘Reba’ and ‘Santa Barbara’ Figure Dead at 62: RIP to Eric Preven

A longtime respected Hollywood producer has died. Deadline reports that Eric Preven, who worked on hits like Reba and Santa Barbra, died November 8 in Studio City.

Preven was 62. He also worked as a journalist in Los Angeles.

CityWatch LA, a local news outlet, confirmed Preven’s passing, writing, “It is with deep sorrow that we at CityWatch LA announce the passing of our longtime contributor, Eric Preven, who died suddenly on Saturday of an apparent heart attack.”

Preven began his career as an assistant producer on the NBC soap opera Santa Barbara in 1988 before getting a promotion as an associate producer. He was promoted to coordinating producer in 1992 and served in that role for a year.

His writing credits include shows like Partners, Boston Common, Something So Right, and Holding the Baby. He also wrote for the WB dramedy Popular, co-created by All Fair’s Ryan Murphy and starring Leslie Bibb and Carly Pope.

He joined the Reba team as a consulting producer about halfway through its first season. In Season 2, he was promoted to supervising producer and also wrote episodes before leaving the show in 2003. His final credit was as a producer on the 2009 telefilm A Year with Freeway Rick Ross.

Preven also was well known in L.A. for his civic activism. He spoke openly about political issues. He is survived by a brother, Joshua Preven; a sister, Anne Preven; his parents Ruth and David Preven; and children Isaac Rooks Preven and Reva Jay Preven.