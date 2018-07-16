Former NHL Player Ray Emery Dies at 35

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery died Sunday after drowning in the Hamilton, Canada harbor. He was 35 years old.

Police told the Hamilton Spectator that his body was discovered at around 2:50 p.m. in the harbor. They do not believe there was any foul play involved.

“We do believe this is a case of misadventure,” a police spokesman said.

Emery was visiting a friend’s boat at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club when he dove into the water just before 6:10 a.m. He never resurfaced and Hamilton police, fire and paramedics were called to the area to find him. Unfortunately, they could not locate him right away. Police said the body was not recovered until hours later out of safety concerns.

“Mr. Emery had gone for a swim and did not surface after he dove in the water,” a police spokesman said. “All of the events leading up to him diving in are still part of our investigation.”

Emery played for the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. He was drafted by the Senators in 2001 and led the team to the 2006-07 Stanley Cup Finals. In 2013, he won a Stanley Cup championship with the Blackhawks. That year, he also shared the William M. Jennings Trophy for goal-tending with Corey Crawford. After winning the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks, Emery brought the cup to Hamilton, his hometown.

Emery also played for Atlant Moscow and finished his professional career with Adler Mannheim in Germany.

According to police, he was living in Ancaster at the time of his death.

After news broke of Emery’s death, the hockey community took to Twitter to mourn him and offer his family condolences.

“Ray was an outstanding teammate and an extremely gifted goaltender,” Flyers president Paul Holmgren said in a statement. “He had exceptional athleticism, was a fierce competitor and battled in every game he played with the Flyers. His performances through the 2009-10 season were a very big part of the team’s success in making the playoffs and reaching the Stanley Cup Final. Ray’s talent, work ethic and determination helped him enjoy a successful 11-year NHL career. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Chicago Blackhawks organization was deeply saddened to hear of Ray Emery’s passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The Blackhawks will fondly remember Ray as a fierce competitor, a good teammate and a Stanley Cup champion. pic.twitter.com/Q2gm0gG6sZ — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 15, 2018

Emery was born in Hamilton. He finished his NHL career with 287 games played. He made the NHL All Star game during the 2012-2013 season.

