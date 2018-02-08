Trending

Social Media Mocks Quincy Jones Over Latest Interview

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones rocked plenty of boats with a recent interview he did with […]

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones rocked plenty of boats with a recent interview he did with Vulture that hit the web on Wednesday.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air producer spoke openly on a variety of topics, including claims that he dated Ivanka Trump, that Richard Pryor had a relationship with Marlon Brando, who assassinated President John F. Kennedy, how Michael Jackson stole some of his biggest hits and how he believed The Beatles were “the worst musicians in the world.”

Whether all of his claims (Pryor’s widow did confirm the story about him and Brando) are true are up for a later discussion. But once users on Twitter read the interview, they couldn’t help but poke fun at Jones. Many readers noticed how Jones would casually drop a major bombshell about someone in the entertainment business, only to quickly pivot to a different subject.

Other readers were rooting for Jones to spill other Hollywood secrets.

“Please let someone have told Quincy Jones what happened to Biggie & ‘Pac,” former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill tweeted.

“I was waiting for Quincy Jones to say ‘Man I saw Stevie Wonder yesterday. That mutherf— can see better than me,’” @datboywolf tweeted.

“I have a few thousand follow up questions for Quincy Jones,” @badbanana wrote.

