Social Media Mocks Quincy Jones Over Latest Interview

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones rocked plenty of boats with a recent interview he did with Vulture that hit the web on Wednesday.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air producer spoke openly on a variety of topics, including claims that he dated Ivanka Trump, that Richard Pryor had a relationship with Marlon Brando, who assassinated President John F. Kennedy, how Michael Jackson stole some of his biggest hits and how he believed The Beatles were “the worst musicians in the world.”

Whether all of his claims (Pryor’s widow did confirm the story about him and Brando) are true are up for a later discussion. But once users on Twitter read the interview, they couldn’t help but poke fun at Jones. Many readers noticed how Jones would casually drop a major bombshell about someone in the entertainment business, only to quickly pivot to a different subject.

“You want regular or sweet potato fries with that?” QUINCY JONES: “You know who liked sweet potato fries?” “Who?” QUINCY JONES: “Paul Newman. Had some of them motherf— right after he killed a man. He was the Zodiac, my brother.” “Wha-“ QUINCY JONES: “Regular fries.” — Gentleman Doritos of Frito Landia (@jesseltaylor) February 8, 2018

Quincy Jones: and that’s how time travel was invented Interviewer: That’s incredible Quincy Jones: What’s incredible is that Michael Jackson was actually a cartoon Interviewer: What? Quincy Jones: Where do you get your hair cut? — natalie tran 🆈🅴🆂 (@natalietran) February 8, 2018

Quincy Jones: Miles Davis was a wonderful guy. Wonderful. Couldn’t play trumpet for s—, but he taught me the secret of teleportation.

Interviewer: Teleportation is impossible.

Quincy Jones (suddenly 20 feet away): Oh yeah? — TWlTTER DOT COM SLASH PIXELATED BOAT (@pixelatedboat) February 7, 2018

“Who’s your favorite ball player?” QUINCY JONES: “Motherf—, anyone but Michael Jordan. You know he killed his own dad, right? But we shouldn’t talk about that in public.” “Sure, shifting gears—“ QUINCY JONES: “A mummy.” “I’m sorry?” QUINCY JONES: “I once f— a mummy.” — josh androsky 🍋 (@ShutUpAndrosky) February 8, 2018

Other readers were rooting for Jones to spill other Hollywood secrets.

Please let someone have told Quincy Jones what happened to Biggie & ‘Pac. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 8, 2018

I was waiting for Quincy Jones to say “Man I saw Stevie Wonder yesterday. That mutherf— can see better than me” — Ryan (@datboywolf) February 8, 2018

I have a few thousand follow up questions for Quincy Jones. — Tim Siedell (@badbanana) February 8, 2018

