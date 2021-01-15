'QAnon Shaman' Asks Donald Trump for Pardon After Storming the Capitol

✖

The infamous "QAnon Shaman," who was arrested after storming the Capitol with a mob of other Donald Trump supporters, has asked the outgoing president for a pardon. According to The Hill, Jacob Anthony Chansley's attorney Albert Watkins has made a plea on his client's behalf, begging Trump to pardon the fur-cloaked insurrectionist. Chansley — also known as Jake Angeli — turned himself over to authorities on Saturday, and is facing multiple charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

"My client had heard the oft-repeated words of President Trump," said Watkins, per CBS affiliate KMOV4. "The words and invitation of a president are supposed to mean something. Given the peaceful and compliant fashion in which Mr. Chansley comported himself, it would be appropriate and honorable for the president to pardon Mr. Chansley and other like-minded, peaceful individuals who accepted the president’s invitation with honorable intentions." Chansley was one of the most notable among the rioters, as his horned-animal-skin hat and painted face made him quite hard to miss.

Following the attack on the Capitol, Chansley spoke out about the event, telling NBC that he believed the siege to be a success for the pro-Trump domestic terrorists. "The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win," Chansley said. This was seemingly in reference to the many politicians that were forced to hide after the mob broke into the Capitol and occupied the Senate chambers.

Chansley made other headlines this week, after he refused to eat the food provided to him by the jail as it was not organic, and he eats an all-organic food diet. "He gets very sick if he doesn't eat organic food — literally will get physically sick," his mother, Martha Chansley, told ABC15. Officials were later ordered to provide him food that meets the qualifications of his diet.