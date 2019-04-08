Professional Golfer Arie Irawan Dies at 28 During PGA Tour Series

Professional golfer Arie Irawan has died at the age of 28 during a PGA Tour Series in China.

According to PGATour.com, Irawan reportedly passed away of “natural causes” in his hotel room, though a coroner’s report is said to be incomplete at this time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Greg Carlson, the PGA Tour Series-China’s executive director, commented on Irawan’s death, saying, “This is just a terrible tragedy that affects all of us who are part of a very tight-knit family here in China.”

28-year-old Malaysian golfer Arie Irawan died in his hotel room while competing at a tournament in China https://t.co/6yOiUi65Uy pic.twitter.com/RS7CtdGy3i — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 7, 2019

“Arie played with us in 2018, his first full year on our Tour, and I know he was excited about this season as he continued his professional golf pursuits. We are incredibly saddened by this news, and we extend our sincere condolences to his wife and family,” he added,

“He was just an incredibly popular player, well-liked by fellow players and staff,” Carlson also said.

The Asian Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Arie Irawan, who was one of Malaysia’s and the region’s most promising talents. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Arie during this difficult period. pic.twitter.com/bawVbJlL9g — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) April 7, 2019

According to the PGA, “Irawan was staying at the Sheraton Sanya Resort across the street from Yalong Bay Golf Club, site of this week’s tournament. His roommate, American Kevin Techakanokboon, who had already awoken and was getting ready for his final round, noticed Irawan was unresponsive in his bed.”

“Techakanokboon called fellow player Gunn Charoenkul, who came to the room. American player Shotaro Ban also arrived and immediately began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, while Charonekul’s wife, Vichuda, fluent in Mandarin, called local emergency services,” the organization added. “After 45 minutes of continued revival efforts, medical personnel pronounced the 28-year-old dead.”

Sometimes life is just cruel…. RIP Mr Arie Irawan…… @Fenix_XCell brand ambassador and all round good guy. Taken way to early. You will be missed. May you make everything wherever you go.🙏🙏🙏😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/uAWjUYzD6w — Scott Hend (@hendygolf) April 7, 2019

Irawan was a native of Kuala Lumpur. He received a gold schoalrship to University of Tulsa in 2008, and later returned to Asia in 1023 to persue a professional career. He “made his PGA TOUR Series-China debut in 2016, at the Clearwater Bay Open in Hong Kong.”

Per PGATour.com, Irawan is survived by his wife, Marina, his parents and a sister.

Photo Credit: Arep Kulal/Asian Tour / Getty Contributor