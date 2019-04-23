Private Plane Crash in Texas Leaves Six Dead

A small plane crash in Kerrville, Texas left six people dead Monday morning, according to local authorities.

According to KWTX, a twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 went down at around 9 a.m. local time. Federal Aviation Administration officials said the pilot was preparing to land at the time of the crash.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Witnesses told the Kerrville Daily Times the plane went down in a ravine just outside the city in Kerr County, Texas. All six people on the plane died, authorities said.

The NTSB confirmed it is investigating the crash, but offered no further details in a tweet.

NTSB investigating crash Monday of a Beech BE58, Kerrville, TX. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 22, 2019

Sgt. Orlando Moreno, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told CBS News local officials were preparing the scene for FAA and NTSB investigators. The NTSB will lead the investigation.

We’ve arrived in Kerrville. DPS tells us no one survived this crash. They are removing victim’s bodies now. @KENS5 #KENS5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/QXjcPwO6cM — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) April 22, 2019

The flight left the West Houston Airport Monday morning. The crash site is located about six miles from the Kerrville Municipal Airport.

Kerrville is located about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Robin Hurt, a former pilot who lives in the area, told MySanAntonio.com he heard the crash over the radio. He went to the crash scene to see what happened and spoke with reporters.

“It gets close,” Hurt said. “They could be relatives.”

It is still not clear what caused the crash or why the plane went so far off course. Hurt theorized the pilot might have wanted to take his passengers to see a property.

“I don’t know why they were this far west,” Hurt said.

This was the second small plane crash in the Texas Hill Country this week. On Sunday, two people were killed in a crash near the Shirley Williams Airport in Kinglsand, about 50 miles northwest of Austin. The cause of that crash is unknown and is now under investigation by the NTSB.

In March, student pilot Kevin Henderson died when a Cessna 172 airplane crashed in Lakeway, about 22 miles southeast from Austin. The flight instructor, Randall “Scott” Nelson, was seriously injured in the crash. Investigators said the plane hit a tree and a road sign before hitting the ground. There were no reported malfunctions, reports KVUE.