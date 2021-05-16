Princess Suffering Concerning Complications in Wake of COVID-19 Battle

✖

A member of the royal family is still dealing with complications from COVID-19 six months after she contracted the virus, according to a report by Royal Central. Princess Michael of Kent is currently sick with blood clots. Sources close to her said that she is still getting medical treatment.

The princess lives in Kensington Palace with her husband, Prince Michael, and survived the coronavirus pandemic there towards the end of 2020. She reportedly suffered "extreme fatigue and terrible fevers" at the time. Now, the 76-year-old is continuing to work on her health. A royal spokesperson said: "The princess has been unwell and has sought medical attention. It has been a worrying time for those around her."

"It has been difficult for those close to her to see her suffering. She's really been through it," they added. Insiders say that Princess Michael was extremely cautious from the beginning of the pandemic, following all protocols and remaining in isolation for months. However, they believe she contracted the virus because she continued to call her maid into work.

"Princess Michael of Kent's housekeeper fell ill three weeks ago and HRH was immediately tested and was found to be positive for COVID," the palace said at the time. Prince Michael tested negative for the virus, and others in the palace escaped infection.

Princess Michael of Kent married into the British royal family via a grandson of King George V. She worked as an interior designer and later became an author, writing books about European royalty. She has German, Austrian and Hungarian ancestry as well. She was born Baroness Marie Christine Anna Agnes Hedwig Ida von Reibnitz.

Princess Michael was one of three members of the royal family known to have contracted COVID-19. The first was Charles, Prince of Wales back in March of 2020, who recovered in isolation and remained in his Balmoral Estate for some time afterward. The second was Prince William, although that was not public knowledge at the time.

Both seem to have survived without any lasting impact so far, but Princess Michael joins the ranks of people suffering long-lasting impacts from the virus. She reportedly had respiratory issues as a child, possibly making her more vulnerable to the disease. So far, the palace has not commented on her status publicly.