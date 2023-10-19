Princess Diana's Gowns Just Sold for a Huge Sum

Three gowns previously belonging to the late Princess Diana just sold at auction for a huge sum. PEOPLE reported that the trio of dresses were sold at auction in September for an approximate total of $1.62 million. The garments were among over 1,000 items up for sale at Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies Presents "Legends: Hollywood and Royalty," which was held in-person in Beverly Hills, as well as online.

The first Princess Diana dress, a red silk number, was designed by Bruce Oldfield and worn by the late Royal to the premiere of Charlie Sheen's 1991 comedy Hot Shots! According to the Daily Mail, the stunning dress went for $571,500 when it was originally estimated to go for $200,000. The next two gowns were both designed by Catherine Walker: an off-the-shoulder black faille bodice with a green silk skirt, and a black silk velvet and white silk strapless gown. The black and jade dress had a minimum purchase price of $100,000 and was was bought for $571,500. The black and white dress had been estimated to sell for $60,000 but wound up selling for $508,00.

Three of Princess Diana's gowns will be featured in an auction celebrating world-famous cultural figures and icons of the big screen. Other items for sale include the pink Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia costume. pic.twitter.com/sGtUpKyo3Y — The Associated Press (@AP) September 6, 2023

Diana and then-Prince Charles wed in 1981 and divorced in 1996. They shared two children: Prince William and Prince Harry. Diana died the following year — on Aug. 31, 1997 — when a car she was traveling in crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. Two other passengers — Diana's partner Dodi Fayed and the driver Henri Paul — were also killed. Notably, Diana's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived the crash. William was just 15 years old at the time of his mother's tragic death, and his younger brother, Harry, was 12 years old.

Both sons have committed to carrying on her legacy of outreach in the years since her death, with Harry issuing a heartfelt statement on World Aids day to commemorate his mother's work with people living with the illness. "On this World AIDS Day we [recognize] the 40 years that have shaped life for many," Harry wrote. "We [honor] those whose lives have been cut short and reaffirm our commitment to a scientific community that has worked tirelessly against this disease." He continued, "My mother would be deeply grateful for everything you stand for and have accomplished. We all share that gratitude, so thank you."

Last year, in honor of what would have been Diana's 61st birthday, William penned an emotional letter to his late mom. The 40-year-old wrote a heartfelt letter to the winners of the Diana Award, which honors people between the ages of nine and 25 for their important humanitarian work and social action. In a statement to this year's recipients — written on official Kensington Palace stationery emblazoned with the royal's cipher, a "W" — William called them all "an inspiration."