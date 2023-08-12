Princess Diana's Resting Place Required Major Security Change, Prince Harry Reveals

Prince Harry released a detail about his mother's final resting place that could surprise some folks in his memoir. According to Hello Magazine, Harry wrote that a "drastic change" was needed to the area around Princess Diana's planned grave before she could officially be buried there.

In Spare, Harry revealed that the Oval Lake once had a bridge to the island where Diana lies at rest now. As he details, it had to be removed. "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away.

As Hello Magazine notes, the only way to reach the island is by boat, which Harry and his brother, Prince William did while visiting on the 20th anniversary of Diana's tragic death. He also talks about the first time he took Meghan Markle there and the trouble they ran into.

"The thick mud of the shallows had us in its grip. Uncle Charles came down to the water's edge, gave us a little shove," Harry explained in his book. "I was finally bringing the girl of my dreams home so she would meet my mother."

Harry and William will once again come together to honor their mother during a virtual ceremony for The 2023 Diana Awards. The award is an annual event honoring "young people trying to do good in the world."

"Today, we recognize the power of all young people – the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice, and to inspire meaningful change," William said in pre-recorded remarks. "It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world."

Harry has reportedly also recently started to have a better grip on the weight of media attention, the paparazzi, and the role it all played in his mother's demise. He has reportedly confided in close friends about the recent car chase incident in New York and called it the "closest I have ever felt" to understanding the experience of his mother the night she was killed.