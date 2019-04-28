Prince William Reveals If Meghan Markle Has Given Birth Yet

Prince William gave an update on Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy during a public appearance in New Zealand this week.

Prince Harry and Markle are sequestered at their home, Frogmore Cottage, awaiting the iminent birth of their first child. William, meanwhile, visited New Zealand to pay his respects to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings, according to a report by Town and Country Magazine. There, he told admirers that the baby had not been born when last he heard, though he admitted he was little behind the times.

“Any sign of the royal baby?” a fan reportedly asked William.

“I haven’t got my phone on me — I have no idea,” he replied. “You guys will find out before I do at this rate.”

The Duke of Cambridge deftly side-stepped that question, perhaps mindful of his brother and sister-in-law’s desire for privacy. Harry and Markle have decided to keep the birth of their baby more private than William and Kate Middleton‘s have been in the past, so an update from William would have been counter-productive for them.

Markle will reportedly give birth at a small hospital in the country, rather than in London where Middleton has welcome Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In addition, Markle will not pose for photos on the steps. In fact, royal admirers may not even know about Harry and Markle’s baby until well after she gives birth, as they have decided to take some time to themselves.

Meanwhile, William carried on with his royal duties in New Zealand. He visited with the victims and families of victims involved in the Christchurch shooting, where a terrorist opened fire on worshippers last month. William spoke at the Al Noor Mosque on Friday, praising the community’s strength in light of their tragedy.

“In a moment of acute pain, you stood up and you stood together,” he said. “And in reaction to tragedy, you achieved something remarkable.”

He also took the time for more light-hearted interactions with the people, joking with them about his travel and his hectic life as a father of three. When asked if he was experiencing jet lag, William assured his admirers that he was equipped for it.

“What jet lag? I’ve got three children now. Jet lag doesn’t happen,” he said.

Soon enough, Harry and Markle will be in the same boat. Markle is likely due any day now, and royal baby watch is in full effect.