Prince Harry Snaps Adorable Photo of Meghan Markle Cradling Baby Bump in a Redwood Forest

Prince Harry doted on the pregnant Meghan Markle and their baby-to-be in his second Instagram post.

The proud soon-to-be-father of a little royal snapped a photo while he and the Duchess of Sussex visited the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua on the final stop of their 16-day tour. The photo, later posted to the Kensington Palace Instagram account with photo credit to “the “Duke of Sussex,” showed Markle standing among the massive 117-year-old Redwood trees as she cradles her growing baby bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis,” the caption from the royal couple reads. “Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ – we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.”

“The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops,” the couple ended the caption, quoting Kate Sheppard, a prominent member of the women’s suffrage movement in New Zealand.

The post marked the second time that Prince Harry has dipped his toes into the world of Instagram. On Oct. 29, when he and the Duchess arrived in New Zealand, the Kensington Palace Instagram account posted an aerial shot of Abel Tasman National Parkc, giving credit for the photo to the Duke of Sussex.

“Traveling to the beautiful Abel Tasman National Park,” the image was captioned.

Although it is something of a taboo for British Royals to partake in social media – Meghan Markle deleted all of her social media accounts following her engagement to Prince Harry – the young royal couple seems open minded to at least partaking in the activity in a roundabout way. Earlier on their 16-day royal tour, a photo from the Duchess herself showing Prince Harry speech for the Invictus Games closing ceremony was shared to Kensington Palace’s account.

Currently, the only British Royal to have an Instagram account of their own is Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. The reasoning? Princess Eugenie, along with her sister, Princess Beatrice, are not working royals, despite that they are considered princesses of the blood.

This means that they have a bit more freedom and are able to live their lives outside of the realm of strict royal protocol, including the protocol that forbids other British Royals from having social media accounts.