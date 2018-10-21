How Prince Harry Referenced Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy During Solo Invictus Games Appearance

Now that news of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy is out, Prince Harry is taking every opportunity to mention it, including his opening remarks at the 2018 Invictus Games on Saturday.

The prince gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the sporting event for veterans on Saturday, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. He spoke to a large crowd at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. He and Markle are still on their Royal Tour, spanning marts of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” Prince Harry said. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you, and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

The Invictus Games are a multi-sport event that Prince Harry helped create himself. They allow wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans to compete in adaptive sports such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing. The prince served in the military for a long time himself, and does a lot of work advocating for veterans and looking to provide them with services.

“Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation,” he went on.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games back in 2014. He hoped to unite and inspire those who were wounded through the power of sports and competition. Over the years, it has become one of his most important works, and a lynch pin in his relationship with Markle. The couple made their first official public appearance there at last year’s Invictus Games, which were held in Canada.

Almost time for @InvictusSydney… The Duke of Sussex makes his final speech preparations ahead of tonight’s Opening Ceremony. #IG2018 #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/7LtCAEfrVW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 20, 2018

This year is no different. On Saturday, royal admirers saw just how closely Markle worked with Prince Harry on the games when Kensington Palace released a photo of him practicing his speech in front of her. The Duchess sat alone in the massive seating area whie Prince Harry stood on stage reciting his planned remarks. Fans were delighted by the adorable shot.

When the speech finally came, It was clear what was really at the forefront of Prince Harry’s mind. While the Invictus Games are near and dear to his heart, the happy newlywed could not pass up an opportunity to speak about the freshly announced pregnancy.