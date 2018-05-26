Prince Harry’s Ex Chelsy Davy Spotted ‘Suggestively Toying’ With Ring Days After Royal Wedding

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was spotted grinning over a ring at a lunch date with her boyfriend on Saturday.

Davy, 32, was the prince’s longest-running relationship before he got together with Meghan Markle. She attended the royal wedding last weekend and became a meme in her own right when camera crews caught her looking a little tense during the ceremony. Many users passed her photo around on Twitter with captions like “IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN ME.”

On Saturday, a week after the wedding, she Davy and her boyfriend sat outside during a lunch date as she ogled a ring on her finger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Davy can be seen grinning and laughing over the jewellery, which she appears to have on her left hand.

Neither Davy nor her boyfriend — a 44-year-old TV producer named James — have addressed the story, but many are now speculatign that an engagement announcement is on the way.

Davy and Prince Harry met when they were teenagers. The couple dated from 2004 to 2011. Davy was even Prince Harry’s date to his older brother’s wedding in 2011. Both have told reporters that they have remained close in recent years, yet Davy was reportedly one of the last to be invited to the ceremony. She was also left out of the receptions.

Davy got into contact with Prince Harry the week before the wedding, according to a report by Vanity Fair.

“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on,” a family friend told the outlet. “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”

In the photos published on Saturday, there is no trace of the desperation viewers were projecting onto Davy’s expression at the royal wedding. She and her boyfriend were seen mutually fawning over the ring, and laughing together throughout their lunch date and beyond. They were spotted walking down the sidewalk with a coffe in hand, still happy as could be. Both wore casual weekend outfits and well-worn sneakers for the occasion, though it may be one they remember for years to come.

The royal wedding was one of the biggest cultural touchstones in decades. It drew about 29 million viewers on TV in the U.S., even though coverage began at 4 a.m., and it completely dominated the conversation on social media.