Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Names Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal titles were officially announced on Saturday shortly before their wedding began.

The Queen officially bestowed a title onto Prince Harry on Saturday morning just before he said his vows to Markle. This way, Markle will become a Duchess by marriage as soon as the wedding is complete. Queen Elizabeth made the announcement on the Royal Family‘s official website.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales,” reads the announcement. “His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. “Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

The announcement confirmed many assumptions that have been made in recent weeks. Most speculated that Prince Harry would have a new title to mark the occasion of his wedding, and many even correctly assumed that it would be the Duke of Sussex. Markle, by association, has become the Duchess.

Contrary to popular belief in the U.S., Markle will not officially be a Princess. Despite marrying a Royal Prince, she is not entitled to the moniker since she was not born into the family.

The British monarchy states that the title of “Princess” only applies to those born into the family, such as Princess Charlotte. However, the wives of Princes are often styled as Princess through their husbands’ names. For example, Kate Middleton is sometimes referred to as Her Royal Highness Princess William of Wales.

Following the same rules, Markle may be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales under the traditions of the British crown.

Americans are often confused by the technicalities of royal titles, especially since Harry’s mother was popularly known as Princess Diana. She was even occasionally styled as Diana, Princess of Wales, though it was simply a courtesy title given to her because of her beloved marriage to the Prince of Wales.

Royal Historian Marlene Koenig first speculated that the dukedom of Sussex would go to Markle and Prince Harry after their wedding. The title was last held by Prince Augustus Frederick, who died in 1843.

Markle and Prince Harry were married at 11 a.m. BST — British Summer Time on Saturday May 19. The event dominated news coverage even in the U.S., and streamed live on YouTube and Facebook. 800 guests joined the couple in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Town, while thousands more gathered outside.