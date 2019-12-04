Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Christmas Lists Revealed

As Christmas creeps closer and closer, children everywhere are preparing their holiday wish lists, and we now know just what Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s have on their own personal lists. According to Cafe Mom, a source close to the Royal family told Closer, “Charlotte takes after Queen Elizabeth and is obsessed with horses. She’s asked for a pony, but might have to wait until next year because William thinks she’s too young.” However, the insider went on to reveal, “They’ve bought her a toy riding center, which comes with all the accessories and a children’s karaoke machine!”

As far as Prince George is concerned, the source said, “George is really into tennis and has asked for a new racket and a football table.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’ll both be receiving children’s cookery sets because they love making a mess in the kitchen!” the source later added. Apparently there is no word on what young Prince Louis may be getting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 5, 2019 at 1:15am PDT

The Royal children dont wind up in the media quite as often as their parents, but recently Princess Charlotte wound up in headlines, after her parents allegedly confronted a comedian who made a joke about her first day of school.

British radio show host Greg James recalled the situation, explaining that it all started when he fired off a quip about the young Royal greeting her teacher for the first time by shaking hands.

“I saw the photo during the show and said, ‘Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?’” James recalled while speaking with The Mirror.

Roughly a month after his comments, James went to Kensington Palace to meet with the Royal Family on behalf of Radio 1’s Teen Heroes project. He says this is when the couple addressed the moment with him personally.

“We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing,” James recalled the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saying to him. “I went: ‘Oh God, no!’” James exclaimed.

“They’d heard me saying this school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day,” he went on to recall. “They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile. I’m sure it’s all absolutely fine.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images