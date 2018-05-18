Prince Charles Weighs in on Walking Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

Prince Charles is reportedly “very touched” that his future daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, has asked him to walk her down the aisle at the royal wedding.

According to sources close to the family, Prince Charles is reportedly very pleased to be taking on such an important role with Meghan Markle’s wedding to his son, Prince Harry, on May 19.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Prince Charles was very touched to be asked by Meghan to walk her down the aisle and he is very much looking forward to welcoming her into the family,” a Buckingham Palace source told Us Weekly. “There is a real growing affection between Charles, Camilla and Meghan, which of course extends to Doria too.”

Kensington Palace announced on Friday, just one day before the May 19 ceremony, that Prince Charles would be taking on the important role.

“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” the statement read. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

The announcement came just a day after the former Suits actress confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., would be unable to fly to London for the royal wedding following a recent health scare.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in an official statement from Kensington Palace, once again reiterating that she and her soon-to-be husband are looking forward to their wedding on May 19. “Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

The sudden shakeup led many to believe that Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, would walk her daughter down the aisle. However, Ragland, who arrived in London on Wednesday, has another important role, as she will stay with her daughter at Cliveden House on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate the night before the wedding and accompany her on the ride to St. George’s Chapel.

Markle reportedly spent time with her future in-laws on Thursday at Windsor Castle following a rehearsal for the royal wedding.

The dry-run of the big day included military personnel marching through the streets, the royal wedding choir practicing, and even taking the Ascot Landau carriage from the Royal Mews, pulled by Windsor Grey horses, on a test run on the Long Walk.