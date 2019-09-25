President Trump’s Ukraine Call Transcript Reveals Joe Biden Investigation

President Donald Trump is under impeachment inquiry over allegations that he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and now a transcript of that call has been published and reveals that he did make the request to the foreign leader.

According to Fox News, the transcript of the call shows that Trump did mention the Biden family name, saying to President Zelensky, “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…It sounds horrible to me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Essentially, what is being alleged, is that Trump wanted Zelensky to fire Ukrainian Attorney General Viktor Shokin, who had been investigating Burisma Holdings, a natural gas firm where Biden’s son Hunter was on the controlling board. Hunter has stated that he only got more involved because of concerns of corruption inside the company.

The transcript of the call goes on to reveal that Zelensky’s reply to Trump was to assure him that a new investigator would be brought on. “He or she will look into the situation specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue, the issue of the investigation of the case is actually the issue to restore the honesty so we will take care of that and we will work on the investigation of the case,” Zelensky stated.

“I will have Mr. Giuliani give you call and I’m also going to have Attorney General Barr call and we will get to the bottom if it. I’m sure you will figure it out,” Trump replied, implying that he would have his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, offer assistance to Zelensky.

There were also allegations that Trump was withholding congressional aid money to the Ukraine in order to pressure President Zelensky to push harder on the Biden investigation, but Fox News reports that there was no mention of the previously allocated funds on this particular call. Trump was said to have ordered his team to put a hold on the money, but he did eventually release it.

Prior to the release of the transcript, Trump tweeted out, “Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call – got them by surprise!”

At this time, there is no word on how the information discussed in the phone call will impact the impeachment inquiry.