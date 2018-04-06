President Trump Breaks His Silence on Stormy Daniels Affair Accusations

After months of statements from his lawyers, President Trump finally addressed the alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels on Thursday.

Trump was asked by reporters on Air Force One if he had an knowledge of his lawyer, Michael Cohen, paying out $130,000 to Daniels for her silence regarding the affair a month before the 2016 election.

“No,” Trump said, according to CNN.

He was then asked why Cohen, who admitted he made the payment, would do so.

“You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael,” Trump said.

He went on to say he didn’t know where the money Cohen used to pay off Daniels came from, and ignored a question about whether he set up the fund for Cohen to use.

Daniels confirmed during an interview on 60 Minutes in March that she slept with Trump in 2006 after First Lady Melania Trump had recently given birth to their son Barron Trump, so that she could get a role on an upcoming season of The Celebrity Apprentice. She is currently suing Trump to invalidate non-disclosure agreement that she signed but he allegedly did not.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Trump and his legal team filed papers on Monday in a Los Angeles federal court to request private arbitration.

Daniels is also directly suing Cohen for defamation.

“It was reasonably understood Mr. Cohen meant to convey that Ms. Clifford is a liar, someone who should not be trusted, and that her claims about her relationship with Mr. Trump is ‘something [that] isn’t true,’” Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said in the lawsuit, referring to Daniels’ real name.

Daniels claimed in her 60 Minutes interview that she was threatened by an unknown man following her tell-all interview with In Touch Magazine in 2011.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out,” Daniels said. “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

Daniels said she took that as a direct threat.

“I was rattled,” Daniels said. “I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna — drop her.”