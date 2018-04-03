President Trump Seeks Arbitration in Stormy Daniels Case

President Trump is requesting a private arbitration in the case against him by Stormy Daniels, claiming that the case is too sensitive to be heard by a public jury.

President Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, filed the papers in a federal court in Los Angeles on Monday. They requested that a federal judge order private arbitration in Stormy Daniels’ case, according to a report by the Associated Press. The president and his council argued that, because the case involves a non-disclosure agreement, it should not be subject to public scrutiny.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told the outlet that he and his client would oppose the motion to have the case “hidden from the American public” and heard in private arbitration.

“This is a democracy and this matter should be decided in an open court of law owned by the people. #sunlight,” Avenatti tweeted.

Daniels is hoping to officially invalidate the NDA, which she signed just days before the 2016 presidential election. The document reportedly prevented her from speaking publicly about her alleged sexual affair with Donald Trump in 2006, just a year after marrying first lady Melania and just a few months after she gave birth to their son, Barron.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has also offered to return the $130,000 she received in exchange for her cooperation, in the hopes that she could “set the record straight.”

In a recent interview on 60 Minutes, Daniels said that she had sex with Donald Trump on one occasion, at his request. She said that they maintained a relationship for about a year after that, but the one time Trump tried to initiate something physical between them, she turned him down. Her story was corroborated by numerous sources.

White House representatives have stated publicly that President Trump denies the affair, though he has never addressed it personally. Trump’s attorneys have suggested that Daniels may owe as much as $20 million for her violations of the NDA. However, Daniels and Avenatti say that the document was never valid, since Trump himself never signed it.

In the new documents filed on Monday, Cohen also pointed out that Daniels had never expressed any problems with the settlement or implied that it was invalid before filing her lawsuit in March.

In addition to Daniels, President Trump is facing allegations of infidelity from former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who is suing American Media Inc. for freedom from her non-disclosure agreement as well.

“A.M.I lied to me, made empty promises, and repeatedly intimidated and manipulated me,” McDougal said in a statement. “I just want the opportunity to set the record straight and move on with my life, free from this company, its executives, and its lawyers.”