President Donald Trump Promises ‘Major Announcement’ Amid Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump has promised a “major announcement” will be made on Saturday afternoon.

It is unclear what exactly the POTUS will reveal during the address, but he said it concerns the “humanitarian crisis” on the U.S.-Mexico border and the ongoing shutdown of the federal government.

“I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the White House,” he wrote Friday evening.

In the time since the above tweet, President Trump’s stream of messages has not slowed down. He has fired off numerous messages about the border crisis and his Democratic opposition. He has also been battling back against a Buzzfeed report that stated that he had ordered attorney Michael Cohen to lie about his company’s dealings with Russia.

However, he has still been circling back to the border issue, including in a video message posted on Friday night. He cited the possibility that some of the immigrants enter the border could be criminals fleeing Mexico, and he also alleged that his stance had private support from some Democrats.

“Everybody knows by now that our Southern border is a humanitarian crisis. It’s also a national security crisis,” Trump said. “Things are happening there, and they have for many years, decades. But it only gets worse with time because a lot of people want to come into our country and there are a lot of people we don’t want. We have criminals, we have gang members, we have human traffickers, we have drug smugglers. We don’t want them in our country.”

He added, “Take the politics out of it. Let’s get to work, and let’s make a deal. A lot of the Democrats, they agree with me. They’ve told me so, but they’re afraid to say it. We have to secure our Southern border. If we don’t do that, we are a very, very sad and foolish lot.”

As of press time, his latest tweet is also about the border crisis. On Saturday morning he alleged that another caravan of migrants in headed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Mexico is doing NOTHING to stop the Caravan which is now fully formed and heading to the United States,” Trump wrote. “We stopped the last two – many are still in Mexico but can’t get through our Wall, but it takes a lot of Border Agents if there is no Wall. Not easy!”

The White House has not issued any further statements concerning Trump’s Saturday afternoon announcement.

