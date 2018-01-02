Pregnant Woman Electrocuted by Phone She Was Charging While Taking a Bath

A Frenchwoman who was just weeks from giving birth died after charging her phone while taking a bath.

The unnamed woman, 21, was just two weeks away from giving birth when her husband found her unconscious in the bathtub on New Year’s Eve in the town of Saint-Martin-d’Hères near Grenoble, France, the Daily Mail reports.

The man had left the home without his keys while his wife was taking a bath. When he returned home, he had to break through the front door when his wife did not answer. Upon finding his wife, he called emergency services, but medics were unable to save the woman or the unborn child. It was determined that she had suffered cardiac arrest.

Officials have opened an investigation into the cause of the woman’s death, but it is believed that she was electrocuted. The victim’s cellphone was found charging “in the immediate vicinity” of the bathtub and is believed to have caused the electrocution.