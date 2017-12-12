Pregnant Teen Reportedly Missing With Adult Cousin, a Wanted Fugitive

A missing pregnant teenager is suspected to be traveling with her 33-year-old cousin, who is also a wanted fugitive.

Fourteen-year-old Annalys Clay, of Barberton, Ohio, was reported missing to the Akron Police Department by her mother, Helena Clay, on Dec. 4. Police believe that she may be with her cousin, Louis Jakab, who is believed to be the unborn child’s father, Fox8 Cleveland reports.

Jakab is wanted on felony warrants out of eight different jurisdictions for charges including robbery, theft, fraud, passing bad checks, receiving stolen property and for violating his parole. He was previously convicted of manslaughter.

The two were last seen in a black 2017 Audi A3 with Ohio license plate HED-334, which were previously reported stolen in Cleveland.

Annalys is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, white, 125 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Jakab is white, 6 feet 4 inches tall, about 190 pounds with a shaved head and blue eyes.

Investigators believe that they may have fled the state and a reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of Jakab.

Tips may be sent through the U.S. Marshals website.