Popular Celebrity Trainer Shares the Best Booty Lifting Workout

David Kirsch is the ultimate celebrity trainer. Women like Kate Upton, Ellen Barkin, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez and Liv Tyler come to him for a killer workout.

So now that we know who the secret weapon is behind these strong and sexy ladies, the real question is: How?

Luckily for us, Kirsch shared his celebrity-approved workout for a strong booty. Check it out!

1. Sumo Lunge to a Side Kick with Squat Jump

Stand in a “sumo” position with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, knees bent, and bodyweight over your heels.

Take a large step sideways with your right leg, bringing your right knee in toward your chest and then over to the right in one continuous movement.

As soon as your right foot touches the ground, bring your knee back into your chest and complete a side kick, kicking your right heel out to the side.

Lower your right leg to the floor, returning to sumo position. Squat down while keeping weight in your heels and stick out your butt. Keep your knees directly above—not in front of—your toes.

Spring up while thrusting your arms overhead. Land on your heels, rolling forward onto your toes. Repeat with a sumo lunge and side kick with your left leg and another squat jump. Continue alternating right and left until you have completed 15 lunges on each side and 30 squat jumps.

2. Reverse Crossover Lunge to Lateral Lunge

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Step your right leg back and behind your left leg and lunge, almost as if curtsying.

Reverse to return to the starting position.

Step your right leg out to the side laterally, without pausing. Step into your right heel, keeping the right knee aligned with the heel. Your anchor leg should be in a ninety-degree angle. Keep your hips, heels, and knees forward and aligned. Repeat, but step your left leg back. That’s one rep. Perform 15 reps (or 15 lunges) on each side.

3. Plie Toe Squats

Start with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and turned out at 45-degree angles with your hands on your hips. As you squat down, simultaneously lift up your heels as high as you can.

Return to starting position—that’s one rep. Perform 15 reps.

4. Single Leg Deadlifts

Start with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Balancing on your right leg, bend at the waist and reach your left hand down to your right foot; extend your left leg straight behind you.

Keep both hips square during the movement and return to the starting position. That’s one rep. Perform 15 reps on each leg.

Are you going to do this celeb-approved workout? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

