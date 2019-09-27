Popeyes Debuts New Seasonal Menu Item After Chicken Sandwich’s Nationwide Sellout

Five years after it disappeared from menus, Popeyes is getting into the spirit of fall by bringing back the fan-favorite Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pies. Originally introduced back in 2014 as a limited-time seasonal dessert option, the treat features a “flaky, crunchy crust that is rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled with a Delightful Creamy Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Filling.”

According to Delish, the menu item is currently back on menus nationwide, where it is expected to remain for a limited time. Nabbing one will put you out just $1.19, though prices vary by location.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet also reports that the discovery that the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pies had made it back to the fast-food chain’s restaurants was made by YouTuber RoderickEats, who snagged one for $1.29.

“You got that nice pumpkin filling with that cream cheese cut down the center, almost. Looks like it’s about two thirds pumpkin, a third of cream cheese,” he described the treat. “That cream cheese is good…the cinnamon, which surprised me and tasted oh so delicious on that flaky crust. Nice and hot and warm. It was good.”

The highly-anticipated return of Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pies comes amid fans clamoring to sink their teeth into another debut item: the Popeyes chicken sandwich. Debuting in August, the sandwich quickly gained popularity, so much so that the fast-food chain continued to sell out as soon as it was restocked.

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” a spokesperson for the fast-food chain told The Blast. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory,” it continued. “As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

For those still hoping to get their hands on the chain’s famed chicken sandwich, you can keep up on when it’s in and out of stock on the Popeyes Twitter account here.