Pop-Tarts Unveils 4 New Fruity Flavors

Prepare your toasters for warm weather, because Pop-Tarts are unveiling four new flavors that will make you want to head to your nearest grocery store. According to product listings on the Meijer grocery store website, Pop-Tart fans, or people just looking to get a little more fruit in their breakfast pastries, are now able to enjoy Peach Cobbler, Lemon Creme Pie and Tropical Mango Pop-Tarts.

According to its description, a Peach Cobbler Pop-Tart "delivers the sweet peach cobbler flavor, delectable pastry crust, irresistible frosting, and gooey filling." As its name implies, the primary hue of this Pop-Tart is orange, with an orange filling inside and an orange frosting layer outside topped with small brown sprinkles, likely meant to imitate a pie crust. The Lemon Creme Pie pastries also have the brown sprinkles atop yellow frosting, and a yellow filling inside, because lemon.

btw here are some new flavors coming soon pic.twitter.com/RpuoWWxz1M — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) March 23, 2021

Tropical Mango is not pie-based and instead features a mostly bare outer layer with a yellow drizzle, with the filling on the inside mostly yellow with a few flecks of red. According to the listing, the Tropical Mango Pop-Tarts will "take your taste buds on a tasty tropical journey."

Pop-Tarts announced these three new flavors on its social media accounts on Tuesday, writing that they will be "coming soon." Yahoo! Life reports that the Peach Cobbler and Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts will be available in June 2021 in eight-count boxes for $2.89. Pop-Tarts added on Twitter that the three flavors "will be available in select grocery stores nationwide" and encouraged consumers to "stay tuned for more info on our website about where to find the closest box to you."

The fourth new flavor is a Walmart exclusive, which means you'll have to take a trip to your nearest location if you want to get your hands on Banana Crème Pie Pop-Tarts. They'll also be available beginning June 2021 and will cost $3.68 for a 16-count box. The Banana Crème Pie Pop-Tarts, meant to mimic the bananas and vanilla filling of an actual pie, also have brown sugar sprinkles like the other pie flavors along with white icing and yellow filling. Pop-Tarts refers to them as "dessert for breakfast" and shared that they feature soft-baked dough, sweet fruit-flavored filling and frosting.