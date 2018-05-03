Police Respond to Shots Fired at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville

A shooting at Opry Mills Mall has been reported and Nashville police are responding. One person was injured and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

According to a statement from Metro Nashville Police, there was a “dispute” at the mall, which resulted in gunfire. One person was shot and the “suspected shooter in custody.” The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the victim is male.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Update: the patient transported is a male. Initial reports from the scene said a female patient. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

Police later said the incident was the “result of an ongoing dispute between” two men. The suspected gunman left the mall building and “immediately surrendered.”

Shooting at Opry Mills appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between 2 males. 1 of them was critically wounded. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

A spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department initially told The Tennessean there were at least two people injured.

Police have confirmed 4 people have been shot inside the Opry Mills Mall. https://t.co/RZF38PhaJm — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) May 3, 2018

According to NC5 reporter Jason Lamb, one person was down at the Old Navy store. The suspect is on the loose, according to Lamb.

CONFIRMED from Nashville Fire Dept: Call went out as an active shooter at opry mills. One person down at Old Navy. Suspect on the loose. @NC5 — Jason Lamb (@JasonLambNC5) May 3, 2018

However, WSMV later reported that one suspect was apprehended and police are searching for another. The network also reports that police are keeping traffic from entering the mall parking lot.

Police say one person is in custody and they are searching for a second suspect in the shooting at Opry Mills Mall. https://t.co/AQMbPCmLKc — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) May 3, 2018

WRKN reports that the nearby Opryland Hotel is on lockdown.

CONTINUING: Opryland Hotel is on lockdown after reported shooting at Opry Mills Mall. No one is allowed in or out of the hotel. — WKRN (@WKRN) May 3, 2018

Nearby schools were also on put on lockdown. The Academy of Opry Mills was evacuated.

Metro Schools reports Two Rivers, Pennington and McGavock elementary schools are on lockout status due to the active shooting situation at Opry Mills. Three students at the Academy of Opry Mills were evacuated and taken to McGavock High School. https://t.co/qWqiBKJblc — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) May 3, 2018

Another witness reported that there was “mass panic” after the shooting. According to the witness, THP was training in the parking lot, and 20 police officers took off.

Eating lunch at Opry Mills and an active shooter situation happened. Mass panic. THP was doing training in the parking lot so I gave them a heads up and 20 cops took off. Glad to be safe. Prayers for those that may be hurt. — Brad Davis (@recruitbrad) May 3, 2018

One witness said the shooting happened in the main mall hallway, near the employee entrance by the Forever 21 store and Johnny Rockets restaurant.

#oprymills here’s what I can personally verify. It was a shooting, at least 1 person shot (news is reporting 4, but I don’t personally know if that’s a fact), happened in the mall main walking area (not in a store) near the employee entrance closest to Forever21 + Johnny Rockets — Boo Dudes (@boodudes) May 3, 2018

According to The Tennessean, the nearby Catholic Pastoral Center, asked staff to seek shelter, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville said.

Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall. One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition. pic.twitter.com/kPHyK2sU11 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

The shooting happened just days after the April 22 shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, near Nashville. There, four people were killed and two others injured. The suspect, Travis Reinking, has been charged with four counts of homicide. He is due in court on May 7.

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.