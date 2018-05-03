Police Respond to Shots Fired at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville

Trending

A shooting at Opry Mills Mall has been reported and Nashville police are responding. One person was injured and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

According to a statement from Metro Nashville Police, there was a “dispute” at the mall, which resulted in gunfire. One person was shot and the “suspected shooter in custody.” The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the victim is male.

Police later said the incident was the “result of an ongoing dispute between” two men. The suspected gunman left the mall building and “immediately surrendered.”

A spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department initially told The Tennessean there were at least two people injured.

According to NC5 reporter Jason Lamb, one person was down at the Old Navy store. The suspect is on the loose, according to Lamb.

However, WSMV later reported that one suspect was apprehended and police are searching for another. The network also reports that police are keeping traffic from entering the mall parking lot.

WRKN reports that the nearby Opryland Hotel is on lockdown.

Nearby schools were also on put on lockdown. The Academy of Opry Mills was evacuated.

Another witness reported that there was “mass panic” after the shooting. According to the witness, THP was training in the parking lot, and 20 police officers took off.

One witness said the shooting happened in the main mall hallway, near the employee entrance by the Forever 21 store and Johnny Rockets restaurant.

According to The Tennessean, the nearby Catholic Pastoral Center, asked staff to seek shelter, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville said.

The shooting happened just days after the April 22 shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, near Nashville. There, four people were killed and two others injured. The suspect, Travis Reinking, has been charged with four counts of homicide. He is due in court on May 7.

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.

