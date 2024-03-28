Pluto TV Teases 'Something Special Is Happening' Next Week

Pluto TV is hinting at a special event set to take place next week. A post from March 25 on the streaming platform's Facebook page includes a close-up picture of the dwarf planet Pluto, with the caption, "Something special is happening one week from today. Stay tuned."

One user wrote, "IS PLUTO GOING TO TAKE ITS RIGHTFUL PLACE AS A PLANET AGAIN?! FINALLY!" Pluto TV replied to the comment, "I WAS NEVER NOT A PLANET."

On a more serious note, another user asked, "Oh please don't change it to a paid service. I love pluto tv," to which Pluto TV responded, "That will *never* happen!"

Viewers already have much to look forward to with the recent addition of four additional free channels on the platform, as revealed by Cordcutters News. Pluto TV is owned and operated by Paramount Television. It is a free, ad-supported streaming media service that includes extensive content from the Paramount library as well as more than 200 other content providers.

The first new channel on Pluto TV is called Medical Incredible. It comes under the reality genre and focuses on re-telling medical stories, medical mysteries, surprise pregnancies, and much more.

The second new channel is Home Crashers, which is categorized under "Home and Food," where viewers can watch as contractors renovate homes to look like new. Another channel under the Home and Food category is Ultimate Builds, which focuses on showcasing stunning construction projects just for the construction enthusiast.

Last is Rustic Retreats, a show directed to lovers of Home and Food, where viewers can see rural homes in the forest, mountains, and plains that highlight country living. Moreover, Pluto TV has added four BBC channels to its free channel lineup: BBC Earth, BBC News, BBC Food, and BBC Home and Garden.

Founded in 2014 by Nick Grouf, Tom Ryan, and Illya Pozin, Pluto TV offered almost 100 channels of content curated from sites like YouTube and Vimeo. Now, the service looks to provide both live TV channels and on-demand movies and TV from major studios.

Pluto TV turns ten on March 31. As one of the first free ad-supported streaming services, it is somewhat older than Tubi, one of its main competitors.

Pluto TV released a new logo to celebrate its tenth anniversary. The design features an all-yellow, all-black design with a circle around the "Pluto" part of "Pluto TV." A wide variety of devices support Pluto TV, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, and others.