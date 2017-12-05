Pizza Hut Testing Beer and Wine Delivery

If your idea of the perfect night in involves the pairing of pizza and beer, Pizza Hut has you covered. The chain announced on Tuesday that it will begin testing beer and wine delivery in certain cities.

“We’re excited to offer the convenience of beer and wine delivered to a customer’s home,” Pizza Hut‘s director of brand marketing Stacy Lynn Bourgeois told CNN.

The service will debut in Phoenix, Arizona with six-packs of Anheuser-Busch brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light and Shock Top — plus Kilt Lifter, which is made by Arizona-based craft brewer Four Peaks.

All options will cost a flat $10.99.

Wine delivery will roll out in Phoenix in January, but details are still up in the air about which specific wines the company will deliver and whether it should offer full bottles or single servings, Bourgeois said.

It’s unclear when the company would expand the testing outside of Phoenix.

The new delivery idea may be Pizza Hut’s parent company, Yum’s latest move to get sales on par with sibling companies Taco Bell and KFC, as Pizza Hut competitors Papa John’s and Domino’s only offer bottled water and soft drinks with delivery.

In October, Pizza Hut announced a new delivery system that it said would keep its pies hotter longer, and over the summer the company announced that it would be hiring 14,000 new delivery drivers by the end of the year.

Stores will need to have a license to distribute alcohol, although Bourgeios said many locations already do. Drivers with beer and wine deliveries on their route must be at least 21 years old, the company says, and customers will be required to show their IDs at the door.

There’s no word yet if Bud Light’s latest brew, Bud Light Orange, will be included in the new beer delivery system.