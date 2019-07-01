Pink Fan Who Gave Birth at Concert Slammed by Twitter, Starts Debate in Comments

Not everyone is happy that one of Pink‘s biggest fans gave birth at her concert last week in Liverpool. After Denise Jones welcomed a baby girl during Pink’s set at Anfield Stadium on Tuesday, she named her daughter Dolly Pink, despite having initially planned on naming her Dolly Louise. But not everyone was tickled by the story.

After photos of the mother and child started circulating on Twitter, a few users shared their concern that a concert was an unsafe environment to deliver a baby, with one even insinuating that the expectant mother should not have attended the show in the first place.

“Shouldn’t be going to a gig that far in a pregnancy anyway. Glad baby is OK tho,” one Twitter user wrote, adding that the “vibration and noise levels…can do harm.”

The comment sparked a debate, with someone else chiming in, “So… Are you a doctor? do you have some inside information on this story? Like, how far along mom was, if the baby came early, or if she got doctor approval? My ob never had an issue. Sometimes saying congratulations is all that is needed. Other times silence is golden.”

Despite the few detractors, most of social media was happy for the new mom, including Pink herself, who addressed the baby’s name on Instagram. She shared a screenshot of a news story about the birth, along with a sweet caption of her own. “Dolly Pink wanted to get the party started,” Pink wrote.

Jones told The Liverpool Echo that she was “still massively in shock” and joked that she was “just a bit gutted I missed the concert.”

“But I couldn’t be any happier right now! The plan was to call her Dolly Louise but since she was born in the concert we’ve changed it to Dolly Pink,” she explained.

Medics John Mathews and Dani Berg jumped into action, navigating through the large crowd to treat her. “When we reached her, it was quite clear the patient was heavily pregnant and showing signs of being in labor,” Matthews told The Liverpool Echo.

They moved her from the crowd to a first aid room where they “continued to assess her” and she gave birth quickly and without incident. “It took less than five minutes,” Matthews said. “We didn’t have time to get concerned or worried, we just had to crack on and get with it.”

Dolly Pink weighed in at 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces.