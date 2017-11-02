These Pimple-Popping Fingernails Are Weirdly Fascinating

Have you ever popped so many pimples on your face that you wished you could do the same to your fingernails? No? Well maybe you will after seeing this oddly satisfying nail art tutorial.

It’s grotesque. It’s gooey. It’s the most intricate work that has gone into pimple popping that you’ve ever seen.

British beauty blogger and nail artist Natasha Lee gave her nails a serious case of acne for Halloween, and they’re truly terrifying. Not only do the gleaming nails look just like bumpy skin, the pustules actually pop.

She starts with a clear base coat, then a layer of nude polish that goes well with her skin tone. Next, she adds dollops of nail-strengthening polish to create a 3-D bubbly effect, imitating zits or pimples. She then covers it up with another coat of the nude polish to make it look like her nails have suddenly sprung a few lumps.

Using a small cloth, she adds a bit of pink polish to the bumps to make them look inflamed. (Lee does not skimp on the details in this tutorial.) A bit of yellow on top of the bumps gives them that real-life about-to-burst look you know oh so well.

As if that weren’t enough, on her ring finger, Lee actually builds her own zit that will eventually erupt with Burt’s Bees banana hand lotion. She adds a blob of the lotion to the center of the nail, then seals it in place with the nail strengthening polish. Another neutral coat followed by the pink and yellow decorative polish and she’s got a full-on, ready-to-erupt zit on her fingernail.

In the video, she squeezes the nail, and we’ll just let you see for yourself how satisfying and actually realistic the “pimple” is. Beyond shock and awe for Lee’s impressive nail art skills, we’re left with a stange desire to search the internet for the best of Dr. Pimple Popper videos.