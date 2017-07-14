Pigeon Busted by Police Smuggling Drugs in Tiny Backpack

As police worldwide crack down harder on drug crimes, criminals are becoming more and more resourceful when it comes to moving their product. One new way, it seems, is by using birds with little backpacks.

This week in Kuwait, police nabbed a pigeon wearing a tiny backpack filled with about 178 pills.

It wasn’t known what type of pills the bird was transporting, but it’s now believed they were ecstasy.

Authorities tracked the homing pigeon’s flight through Iraq, which neighbors Kuwait, then grabbed it at the border.

At this time, there’s no word on if the bird faces charges or has retained legal council.

Police catch a pigeon with 200 ecstasy pills hidden in a little backpack pic.twitter.com/vSB9eYtd84 — Cass Lowe (@CassLowe) May 24, 2017

Twitter has been going crazy over the drug-mule pigeon.

One commenter said, “Was gonna make a jail joke but realized birds are already caged….my mind got twisted AND now I’m super depressed. IDK how I feel anymore..”

Another joked, “They noticed that the pigeon’s pupils were dilated and moved in on him…”

Some people, however, were just really impressed with the little guy’s ability to accessorize well, as one person said, “I would like to be appalled but I’m too impressed! That cute little bag… totes adorable.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time authorities have become aware of birds being used for drug smuggling.

Back in 2015, guards at a prison in Costa Rica caught a bird flying weed and cocaine into the jail.

Whoever is responsible missed their calling. Instead of drugs, they should go into the tiny backpack business.

