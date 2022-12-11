Pies Recalled, Could Contain Plastic Pieces

You may want to put down the pie as there's been a recall issued. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (the equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) is taking precautionary measures to recall three Asda in-store bakery Extra Special Mince Pies because they may contain pieces of plastic, making them hazardous to eat. The pies recalled are: Extra Special 4 Apple & Pecan Crumble Mince Pies four pack date through Dec.13, Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 28, and Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 13. As a result of the pies being pulled, notices will be displayed in all retail stores that sell the products. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and give directions on what to do if they have them.

Customers who have purchased any of the products listed in the recall notice are wanted not to eat them. Returns will be accepted at the store where they purchased them for a full refund. Receipts of purchase are not required. Customers who want additional information can contact Asda Customer Relations by telephone at 0800 952 0101.

It's not the first food recall from the U.K. recalled in the last few weeks. On Dec. 4, the agency reported that Nestlé UK recalled AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may have contained small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat.

In that case, point-of-sale notices were displayed in all retail stores that sold the product. Customers who purchased the product were encouraged not to consume it. Instead, they were instructed to dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet, or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers could also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385.