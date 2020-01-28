Piers Morgan Speaks out After Kobe Bryant’s Death

Piers Morgan has opened up about Kobe Bryant‘s sudden and tragic death. Bryant was on board a helicopter, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people when the chopper made a sudden descent into a crash landing in Calabasas, California. There were no survivors. Now, fans and celebrities alike, including the British broadcaster, are all sharing their loving memories of Bryant.

In a post, Morgan wrote, “Kobe Bryant hated shirkers, thrived off haters, never compromised, competed ferociously, drove on through pain and feared nobody. That’s why he was one of the greatest athletes in history.”

Other celebrities like Olivia Munn and Justin Timberlake have also come forward to share their emotional thoughts. Munn said in an Instagram post that she and Bryant were supposed to meet later this week to continue brainstorming on ideas they had for a collaboration.

Timberlake shared a long tribute to the Lakers legend in an Instagram post as well, writing, “We met when we were both teenagers and bonded over our drive and process. I was in awe of what you could do with a basketball and knew your talent went beyond your physical gifts and stretched to your mentality. A mentality that I would take with me throughout my whole career and still use every day.”

“As the years went by, I watched you do things that seemed humanly unimaginable. And, through ups and downs, championships and injuries, you still remained with an unwavering resolve about your mentality to remain fierce to competition,” he continued. “But, every time we would speak, something started to change… your patience and ease grew. And it inspired me to continue to grow for myself.”

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer went on to add how the NBA legend never failed to inspire him — both on and off the court.

In addition to Bryant and Gianna, the other victims killed were John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan, who was the pilot.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, who was born in June.