Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers Recall Prompted by Salmonella Concerns

Several Goldfish Crackers are being voluntarily recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Pepperidge Farm, the company that makes the popular cheesy crackers, announced on Wednesday that they were voluntarily recalling four types of their Goldfish Crackers – Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel – after a supplier notified them that the whey powder used in the products was possibly contaminated with salmonella.

“Pepperidge Farm has been notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella. Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers. The products were distributed throughout the United States. No illnesses have been reported. No other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are subject to this recall,” the company announced in a statement on their website.

Pepperidge Farm is urging customers to throw the recalled products away or return them for a full refund. Customers can also be reimbursed on their website.

The recall comes just days after Mondelēz Global LLC announced the voluntary recall of 16 Ritz cracker products, including Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bitz Cheese, due to possible salmonella contamination of the whey powder. The company announced that the affected products were sold in United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands and urged customers to discard the products as a precaution, though no illnesses were reported.

“There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date in connection with these products. The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier’s recall,” Mondelēz Global LLC said in a statement. “Consumers who have these products should not eat them, and should discard any products they may have.”

Salmonella, a potentially deadly infection, is responsible for about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the United States every year, with food products being the main source of infection. Those infected with the bacteria develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps between 12 and 72 hours after infection, with the illness lasting between four and seven days, according to the CDC. In rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the blood stream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.