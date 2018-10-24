Multiple People Reportedly Shot at Kentucky Kroger

Multiple people were shot at a Kroger in Jeffersontown, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon according to a report by CNN.

Police arrested one person after the shooting broke out. The Jeffersontown Police dispatcher had no further information, though she told reporters that police are still on the scene. Another report by local NBC affiliate Wave3 stated that at least two victims have been reported so far, but more could be announced soon.



Videos by PopCulture.com

At least one person was killed in the shoot out. Witnesses saw a body covered with a sheet on the scene, and sources later confirmed the death to Wave3 reporters.

The shooting reportedly began at 2:55 p.m. ET. Eye witnesses reported hearing two bursts of gunfire within the store. Moments later, they saw two men run out of the store, continuing to exchange gunfire in the parking lot.

The conditions of the other victims are still unclear. One witness told reporters that he had some EMT training, and had tried his best to help a victim before first responders got there.

“There was nothing I could do,” he said.

Unfortunately, little else is known about the attack at this time. The identity of the suspect who was arrested has not been released, nor have police given any indication as to whether they acted alone or not.

Jeffersontown is about 13 miles away from Louisville, and is considered a family-friendly suburb of the city.

The attack comes on a day already riddled with national panic, after a number of explosives were sent to prominent Democratic leaders and the CNN offices in New York City.

Packages containing homemade devices resembling pipe bombs turned up near the homes of the Clinton and Obama families, as well as that of Democratic Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. Schultz received a package that was actually intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder, according to CNN, while the device that arrived in the CNN mailroom was actually addressed to former CIA director John Brennan.

Investigators have yet to confirm that the attacks were carried out by a single person, nor have they specifically categorized it as politically motivated terrorism. Still, the implications have been clear enough to draw a statement from many public officials, including President Trump himself.

The president said that “the safety of the American people is my highest and absolute priority,” adding that “the full weight of our government is being deployed to… bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice.”

Many are interested to see how the president works this rhetoric into his campaign rally on Wednesday, as he is famously combative with his opponents at those events.