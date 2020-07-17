Pentagon Effectively Bans All Confederate Flags on US Military Bases

✖

The Pentagon will ban displays of the Confederate flag on US military bases. In a memo obtained by the Associated Press, the policy is a way to "bar the flag's display without openly contradicting or angering President Donald Trump, who has defended people´s rights to display it," according to the Daily Mail. The policy was signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday, and the memo lists the types of flags that may be displayed on military bases, which doesn't include the Confederate flag.

"We must always remain focused on what unifies us, our sworn oath to the Constitution and our shared duty to defend the nation," Esper's memo stated. It also said: "The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols." The flags that can be flown on military bases are "U.S. and state banners, flags of other allies and partners, the widely displayed POW/MIA flag and official military unit flags."

The Confederate flag has been the center of attention due to the protests of racial and social injustice after the death of George Floyd back in May. Protesters have spoken out against the flag being flown in public places as well as statues and monuments of Confederate leaders, which some state officials are considering taking down. Trump has defended the Confederate flag, staying it's person's right to fly the flag due to freedom of speech. "I just think it's freedom of speech, whether it's freedom of speech, whether it's Confederate flags or Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about," Trump said to CBS News. "It's freedom of speech." The Daily Mail mentions the Marine Corps have banned the Confederate flag in June as well as military commands in South Korea and Japan.

One of the biggest moves seen in the U.S. is NASCAR banning the Confederate flag at races. This move was made when Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR spoke out against the flag at races, which led to NASCAR quickly making the decision to ban the flag, which has led to some backlash among fans. On Wednesday, a Confederate flag was seen flying over Bristol Motor Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race.