Memorial Day 2021: 12 Quotes to Honor the US Armed Forces

Memorial Day is an important American holiday, meant to honor members of the military who have given their lives in the line of duty. Throughout the years, there have been many incredible speeches delivered about Memorial Day, some of which were previously collected by Newsweek. In a recent collection of quotes published by Country Living, the outlet cited the number one quote to honor our fallen servicemen and servicewomen as being from the late poet and literary icon Maya Angelou. "How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes," she wrote. The outlet also shared a quote from former president Bill Clinton, who said, "There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured with what is right in America." Scroll down to read about more important Memorial Day speeches and quotes.

“My fellow Americans..." “My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy President John F. Kennedy delivered this iconic line during his Inaugural Speech on January 20, 1961. prevnext

“Memorial Day isn't just about honoring veterans..." “Memorial Day isn't just about honoring veterans, it's honoring those who lost their lives. Veterans had the fortune of coming home. For us, that's a reminder of when we come home we still have a responsibility to serve. It's a continuation of service that honors our country and those who fell defending it.” — Pete Hegseth prevnext

“Patriotism..." (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images) “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” — Mark Twain prevnext

“On this day..." "On this day, take time to remember those who have fallen. But on every day after, do more; put the freedoms they died for to greater and nobler uses." — Richelle E. Goodrich prevnext

“Guard against..." (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) “Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism.” — George Washington prevnext

"As America celebrates Memorial Day..." “As America celebrates Memorial Day...We pay tribute to those who have given their lives in our nation's wars.” — John M. McHugh prevnext

"Freedom is never..." (Photo: Astrid Riecken/Getty Images) "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” — Ronald Reagan prevnext

“I am thankful..." “I am thankful that there are those among us who have sacrificed dearly on behalf of us. "And I ardently pray to God that I might be less like myself and more like them.” — Craig D. Lounsbrough prevnext

“One hundred and thirty-seven years later..." “One hundred and thirty-seven years later, Memorial Day remains one of America's most cherished patriotic observances. The spirit of this day has not changed—it remains a day to honor those who died defending our freedom and democracy.” — Doc Hastings prevnext

“Memorial Day this year..." (Photo: Shutterstock) “Memorial Day this year is especially important as we are reminded almost daily of the great sacrifices that the men and women of the Armed Services make to defend our way of life.” — Robin Hayes prevnext

“These fallen heroes..." (Photo: Shutterstock) “These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor...And a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.” — Michael N. Castle prevnext