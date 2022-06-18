Peach Recall: What to Know

A huge supply of peaches sold in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas were recalled throughout May, and health officials are trying to track them all down. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has published the details on peaches sold by Brookshire Grocery Grocery company and how to identify them. The fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

This recall is for Yellow Flesh Peaches sold between April 15 and May 17, 2022. Brookshire Grocery Company sold these peaches in bulk at its own grocery stores as well as at Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire's stores. You can identify them by the PLU sticker if it is intact — it should say "CHILE" and "TREE RIPE YELLOW PEACH" on the label, along with the code "4044." While it's unlikely that any of these peaches remain in their fresh form, public officials are pushing this recall to try and reach anyone who might have preserved these peaches in freezers, cans, jams, jellies, pies or other methods.

Consumers are asked to immediately dispose of these peaches as well as anything they may have made with the peaches – jams, jellies, pies, pastries and so on. Anyone with questions can reach Brookshire Grocery Company by phone at 1-888-937-3776.

So far, Brookshire has not received any reports of illnesses associated with this recall. The recall was initiated after the Texas Department of State Health Services tested for Listeria at a Brookshire distribution center. By the time the results came back, much of the product had already been shipped to retailers. Brookshire contacted retailers directly to dispose of the peaches and the company disposed of the remaining stock in distribution centers itself.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause infections in consumers. For most people, it leads to a mild illness, with symptoms including a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, for children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems, the infection can be serious and sometimes fatal. Additionally, Listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriages among pregnant women.

According to the CDC, Listeriosis is commonly detected through a bacterial culture, so if you suspect you have been infected be sure to inform your doctor. In most patients, the infection passes with time and rest, and in severe cases, doctors may prescribe antibiotics. Other than that, patients are advised to drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated.

Listeria is a common cause for FDA recalls, especially in fresh, perishable products. To stay up to date on FDA recalls you can follow one of the agency's social media pages, including this Twitter account dedicated specifically to recalls.