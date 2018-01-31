Patton Oswalt Roasts President Trump’s ‘Goblin Picnic’

Many celebrities took to social media to live-tweet President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and leading the pack was actor and comedian Patton Oswalt, who held back no contempt for the president.

Here comes Trump’s cabinet. Scientifically this is called a “goblin picnic.” #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

To his more than four million followers, Oswalt mercilessly roasted Trump during his nearly 80-minute speech.

In another tweet, the Ratatouille star capitalized on rumors that the the First Lady, Melania Trump, is unhappy in her marriage to Donald Trump.

Any lip readers out there? Is Melanie repeating, “Help me” through clenched teeth? #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

Rumors of an unhappy Melania swirled after she broke tradition by arriving separately to the annual speech following the reports of Donald Trump’s alleged 2006 affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Oswalt then joked that Trump felt right at home amidst so many opponents of his in one room.

“Good to be in a room where I’m either hated or barely tolerated. Feels like home.” #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

Next, Oswalt turned his attention to criticize the standing ovation Trump received, despite important ongoing issues.

“Puerto Rico’s still underwater, Congressmen are being shot, but hey, whaddya gonna do?” (STANDING OVATION) #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

The 49-year-old actor was unswayed by Trump supporters, who clapped back at his tweets. One said, “STFU you D List celeb,” to which Oswalt joked, “(swooning) ‘D list!’ “

Later, when Trump mentioned various American heroes in his speech, Oswalt criticized the president again for propping his presidency up on others’ achievements.

“And here’s another person who triumphed over the kind of adversity I would have folded in the face of in three seconds.” #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

Oswalt wasn’t the only celebrity weighing in on the speech via social media. Rosie Perez also called out Trump for his comments about Puerto Rico, which many accused the president of simply glossing over. He said, “To everyone still recovering in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands — everywhere — we are with you, we love you, and we always will pull through together, always.”

“Puerto Rico is still suffering…” Perez wrote.

Other celebrities, including Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman and Andy Cohen, also had a lot to say about various other parts of the President’s speech, which you can read here.

During the speech, Trump covered a number of issues, including unity in Congress, economic development, immigration reform, crime and the opioid crisis.