Parent Accused of Beating High School Student on Campus

A shocking video filmed at a high school has the police searching for a woman accused of beating a teenage student while on campus.

The incident happened on Monday night at Miller High School in Corpus Christi, according to KRIS. In the clip, a woman can be seen repeatedly striking a teen girl in the head before fleeing the scene.

Multiple other people can be seen watching the altercation but none stepped in to break up the fight.

The authorities revealed that the girl was injured in the incident but chose not to seek treatment at the hospital.

The victim’s mother, Julie Piñon, took to Facebook to share the footage of the attack and to ask for help in finding the parent.

“Please help me find this lady…my daughter didn’t want to hit her because she didn’t want to disrespect her since she’s an older woman,” Piñon wrote.

According to Piñon, her daughter had previously fought the other woman’s daughter.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.